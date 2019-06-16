'Pretty Little Liars' star Brant Daugherty marries actress Kim Hidalgo

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star exchanged vows with on Saturday in

"We're so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife!" the newlyweds quoted by People as saying.

Daugherty and Hidalgo met on a dating app three years ago and fell in love.

Daugherty proposed Hidalgo last year on during a trip to "The day I proposed was the most nervous I've ever been in my life!" recalled Daugherty.

Daugherty looked dapper in a bespoke suit by JB Clothiers while the bride chose to wear beaded, mermaid-style gown featuring a long train.

Hidalgo's bridesmaids included her sister, Daugherty's sister, Vanessa Hudgens, and

The newlyweds have a plan to go to for their honeymoon.

"We're just looking forward to spending some time together," said Daugherty.

"Now it's official! Eventually, we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other. We do great things together," added Hidalgo.

