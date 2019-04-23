Asian Wrestling C'ships: Bajrang Punia bags gold

gold medallist and world number one defeated bronze medallist Sayatbek Okassov to clinch gold in 65 kg on the first day of the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships in on Tuesday.

The Kazakh grappler made a fiery start to put Punia under pressure but the Indian was able to turn it around late in the second period to clinch a thrilling 12-7 win. This is Bajrang's fifth medal from the Asian Championships after gold in 2017, silver in 2014 and a couple of bronze in 2013 and 2018.

Punia, who also won a silver medal at the World Championships last year, was in no mood to relent and stamped his authority throughout the day. In the semi-finals, he conceded a point in the first period before notching up a commanding 12-1 Technical Superiority win over Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov.

Earlier in the day, he accounted for former world junior champion and of

Parveen Rana, however, failed to make it a double delight for as he went down 0-3 to Teymouri Bahman of in the final of 79 kg and had to settle for the silver.

Rana, who also has a bronze from the 2012 Asian Championships, brought forth his robust defence in the semi-finals to thwart the attack of GalymzhanUsserbayev of on his way to a 3-2 win.

The grappler began his campaign with wins over Yuta Abe of and Tugs Erdene Denzensharav of

In 97kg, Satyawart Kadian dominated China's Haobin Gao 8-2 in convincing fashion in the bronze medal play-off to secure his third Asian Championships medal.

The 25-year-old, also a 2014 silver medallist, made it to the bronze medal bout after his quarter-final conqueror Batzul Ulziisaikhan reached the final.

It was heartbreak for in the 57kg category. silver medallist had a huge chance of upsetting the 2017 World and Asian champion and led 3-1 in the bronze medal contest only to see the Japanese perform a takedown in the last couple of seconds to get the 5-3 win.

Ravi had made it to the bronze medal play-off after beating Chia Tso Liu of 4-0. Rajneesh (70kg) was the only Indian who was not in contention for any medal on day one of the championships, having made an early exit. On day two, (61kg), (74kg), (86kg), Vicky (92kg), and Sumit (125kg) will be in action.

The six-day gala Asian Wrestling Championships will continue till April 28. has sent a 30-member squad and will look to improve on their 8-medal tally from last year.

