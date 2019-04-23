Simona Halep pulls out of Stuttgart Open

World number two has withdrawn from due to a suffered during the recent

Halep, who competed for her country against over the weekend in the Fed Cup, missed the end of the 2018 season because of a back issue. However, she was fit to return and went on to reach the last 16 of before reaching the final of and the semi-final of

The 27-year-old's start to the clay court season on has been put on hold for the time being after a tumble playing at the weekend, Women's Association (WTA) reported on Tuesday.

"It was against Garcia in the first set, when I fell down. I felt If I'm not 100 percent I don't want to step on the court. I'm also exhausted mentally because I gave my everything in that tie but unfortunately we couldn't win," Halep said.

"That's why I decided to pull out because I have to think about my health first. It feels bad because I gave everything - I really wanted to win the I've been very sad the last two days. I've been through these moments many times, so I know how to handle it. I just need to recover mentally and physically and then just start again."

"I'm flat emotionally after and physically I have some problems. The hip has to recover quickly for the clay because the game is very physical. But it happens and I'm not going to make a drama out of it," she said.

Halep is optimistic to return in time to play and in May.

"I stopped because there's a two-week break, so it's enough time to recover. I just want to go home and relax myself," she said.

champion Garbine Muguruza has also pulled out from the tournament after suffering from

Following the withdrawals, has moved to number two seed, and as a consequence, will now play against Vera Zvonareva, while will take on Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)