Women's T20 Challenge to begin on May 6

Three teams are set to play four Women's T20 Challenge matches at the in as standalone games during the IPL Playoff week, beginning May 6.

The teams -- Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity -- will comprise current and future stars of Indian playing alongside a selection of the world's best players.

The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women's cricket, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

Following is the schedule for the Women's T20 Challenge:

May 6- Supernovas vs TrailblazersMay 8- Trailblazers vs VelocityMay 9- Supernovas vs Velocity

The final between the first and second placed team will be held on May 11.

Last year in Mumbai, the one-off match was played as a curtain-raiser to the first IPL and comprised two teams -- Supernovas and Trailblazers. India and led the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, respectively.

The match was conducted as a means to test the feasibility of starting an IPL-style women's in the country. Although the match was a last-ball thriller and was telecasted by the board's host broadcaster, the crowd present at the venue was thin, partly because the game had a 2 pm start.

Supernovas clinched the match by three wickets, with and Trailblazers' winning the of the Match award.

The match also featured other overseas players including Australia's Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Healy, England's and Danielle Hazell, and New Zealand's and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)