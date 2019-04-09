ASICS unveils Australia's new uniform for World Cup

ASICS, Cricket Australia's unveiled Australia's uniform on Tuesday. The uniform is predominantly yellow, with a lime-green collar, while a thin green stripe runs down the sides of the pants.

The kit color scheme is similar to the retro uniforms worn by in this year's ODI series against which was played in

The team, will yet again wear the retro uniforms after a fan-voted competition led to kit being selected ahead of seven other uniforms.

is the defending champions of the World Cup, as they won the tournament in 2015. It was their fifth title win (1987,1999,2003,2007 and 2015).

The team will go into on the back of series victories against and Australia defeated 3-2 in India and they clean swept the series against (5-0).

Australia takes on England and in the warm-up fixtures before on May 25 and 27.

Australia will play against in their opening fixture of on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)