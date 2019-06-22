Assam Rifles apprehends self-styled general of NSCN(K) responsible for ambush attack which killed 2 soldiers

The on Friday arrested a self-styled of Naga terrorist outfit Socialist Council of (Khaplang) (NSCN (K)), Yanghang alias Mopa, responsible for the ambush of 40th soldiers in May, police said.

He was apprehended from Aboi-Mon road in Nagaland, along with four others of NSCN (K) of faction, the police informed.

On May 25, two personnel lost their lives after their AR convoy in Mon area along the Indo- border in was attacked by a group belonging to NSCN(K).

Lt Colonel Vincent Patton, PRO of Assam Rifles, had said that suspected insurgents of the NSCN(K) triggered an IED explosion at around 1.30 pm when a column of Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in two vehicles. Following this incident, an exchange of fire occurred between the paramilitary personnel and the ultras in which the two soldiers were killed.

