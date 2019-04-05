Delhi: Robert Vadra visits Sai Baba Temple

-
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday visited the Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road here.
His visits comes at a time when his wife and Congress General Secretary (UP-East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is busy campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
She accompanied her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi while he filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. She later took to Twitter and urged people of the constituency to vote in favour of Rahul Gandhi.
Calling Rahul the most "courageous man" she ever knew, Priyanka tweeted: "My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down".
Apart from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where he will face BJP nominee and Union Minister Smriti Irani.
The Lok Sabha election to 543 seats is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
