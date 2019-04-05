JUST IN
Assange might suffer expulsion from Ecuadorian Embassy: Wikileaks

Wikileaks on Friday indicated that its founder Julian Assange is likely to be expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has taken asylum since 2012, in the wake of INA papers leak.

The organization also said that the Ecuadorian Embassy is also planning to arrest Assange.

"A high-level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within "hours to days" using the #INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext--and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest," Wikileaks tweeted.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:18 IST

