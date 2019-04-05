Assange might suffer expulsion from Ecuadorian Embassy: Wikileaks

on Friday indicated that its founder is likely to be expelled from the in London, where he has taken since 2012, in the wake of INA papers leak.

The organization also said that the is also planning to arrest Assange.

"A high-level source within the Ecuadorian state has told that will be expelled within "hours to days" using the #INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext--and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest," tweeted.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)