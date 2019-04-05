Assange might suffer expulsion from Ecuadorian Embassy: Wikileaks

-
ALSO READ
Ecuador denies decision made to expel Wikileaks founder
Julian Assange allowed partial internet access by Ecuador: Wikileaks
Assange sues Ecuador over 'fundamental rights
Assange sues Ecuador for 'violating his rights'
Conditions met for Assange to leave Ecuador embassy in London: president
-
Wikileaks on Friday indicated that its founder Julian Assange is likely to be expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has taken asylum since 2012, in the wake of INA papers leak.
The organization also said that the Ecuadorian Embassy is also planning to arrest Assange.
"A high-level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within "hours to days" using the #INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext--and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest," Wikileaks tweeted.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU