Afghanistan: Flash floods kill 20 people across Herat, Badghis

At least 20 people have lost their lives and many remain missing due to floods in the northern and western provinces of Faryab, Herat, Badghis and other regions.

Thousands of acres of agricultural land have been destroyed while hundreds of houses have been damaged due to the floods generated by seasonal rainfall, reports TOLOnews.

The districts of Ghoryan, Koh Zor, Rubat Sangi and Zinda Jan are most affected by the calamity.

A report by the (OCHA), released last month, outlined that around 4,700 households and more than 33,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to flooding in province.

Furthermore, 1,092 families in province and 3,205 households across Farah also require assistance due to the calamity.

Badghis Governor's spokesman, Jamshid Shahabi, previously confirmed that locals have incurred heavy financial losses due to the floods. Further information is awaited.

