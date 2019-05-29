Aster DM Healthcare FY2019 revenue up 18 per cent to Rs 7,963 crore

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private in multiple GCC states and an emerging in India, today announced its financial results for the quarter & full year ended March 31, 2019.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 335 crore for the full year ending March 31, 2019. This represents a year-on-year increase 140 per cent when compared to an adjusted PAT of Rs 139 crore in full-year ending March 31, 2018.

For the quarter ending 31st March 2019, revenue from operations increased by 23 per cent to Rs 2,201 and EBITDA increased by 33 per cent to Rs 350 crore. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs 209 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. This represents a year-on-year increase when compared to an adjusted PAT of Rs 145 crore registered in the same quarter of 2018 which is an increase of 44 per cent.

Sustained revenue growth has resulted from its existing operations that include 24 hospitals, 114 clinics and over 219 pharmacies in nine countries, including The Company's strong growth is a reflection of its focus on quality healthcare, the strength of its diversified and a strong thrust on enhancing efficiencies.

Financial Performance Highlights:

Performance Review for Q4FY19 Vs Q4FY18

O Revenue from operations improves by 23 per cent to Rs 2,201 crore compared to Rs 1,784 crore

O EBITDA (excluding other income) increases by 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 350 crore compared to Rs 263 crore

O PAT (adjusted for exceptional income in previous year) increases to Rs 209 crore compared to Rs 145 crore

Performance Review for FY19 vs. FY18

O Revenue from operations improves by 18 per cent to Rs 7,963 crore compared to Rs 6,721 crore

O EBITDA (excluding other income) grew by 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 863 crore compared to Rs 613 crore

O PAT (adjusted for exceptional income in previous year) increased by 140 per cent to Rs 335 crore compared to Rs 139 crore

"We are very happy to report strong growth at both the top line and EBITDA level. All hospitals in the GCC and are performing well and new hospitals in are also doing better than expected. In line with our asset light focus, work at all our new hospital pipeline projects both in GCC and India are progressing well. We are optimistic however that all these facilities will achieve swift break even on the back of increasing occupancy and better utilisations. The quarter under review has been our best quarter in the year under review with seasonality too playing to our favour", said Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman,

Segmental Performance

Hospitals

Revenues increased by 22 per cent to Rs 3,969 crore in FY19 from Rs 3,241 crore in FY18. EBITDA (excluding other income) increased by 37 per cent from Rs 364 crore in FY18 to Rs 501 crore in FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 12.6 per cent in FY19 compared to 11.3 per cent in FY18. This performance was driven by addition of new specialties, services and increase in beds.

Clinics

Revenues for GCC clinics increased by 14 per cent to Rs 1,990 crore in FY19 from Rs 1,748 crore in FY18. EBITDA for GCC clinics increased 50 per cent from Rs 210 crore in FY18 to Rs 315 crore in FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 15.9 per cent in FY19 compared to 12 per cent in FY18. This performance was driven by ramp up in new clinics set up in GCC states in the recent past and increase in footfalls from existing clinics.

Pharmacies

Revenues increased by 21 per cent to Rs 2,178 crore in FY19 from Rs 1,798 crore in FY18. EBITDA increased 20 per cent from Rs 186 crore in FY18 to Rs 223 crore in FY19.

Medical Excellence Highlights

Since inception, has been in continuous pursuit to push boundaries of excellence in health care and cater to the needs of patients, thereby setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care. It has accomplished numerous milestones and performed several surgeries that were "firsts". Mentioned below are some of the significant achievements, in the quarter under review, that are a testament to our clinical excellence:

Doctors at Aster MIMS in Calicut, successfully performed their 500th at the hospital

An at delivered a baby on-board a flight from Saudi to Philippines

Aster CMI Hospital has performed Ace Split for a 32 month old baby

Aster MIMS performed successful for a patient diagnosed with severe valvular pulmonary stenosis, small hypertrophic right ventricle. He was rejected from other hospitals because of high risks.

for a 13 year old girl suffering from rare compliment deficiency genetic disease C1q at Aster CMI, Bengaluru.

introduced Freche - a leading French skincare brand with a legacy of over 70 years

For the first time in Dubai, a Single Incision Colorectal Laparoscopic Surgery was performed in Aster Hospital, Al Qusais

Awards and Service Excellence Highlights

* The Company has received several endorsements; some of which were:

* Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, received the Lifetime

* Achievement Award at the 2018

* Aster in Vijayawada, Guntur received

* The AHPI in 2018

* Platinum Grading in Pharmacie De Qualite' by in 2018

* The Asian Hospital Management Award for innovation in healthcare technology

* Dr. Azad Moopen- Founder and Managing Director of won the Leader of the Year Award for Healthcare at Awards 2018

* Alisha Moopen- and CEO- Hospitals and Clinics GCC at Aster DM Healthcare won the Rising Star Award at the Asian Leadership Forum 2018, the Woman Game Changer of the Year Award at the Global Women in Leadership Economic Forum 2018. She has also won the Woman of the Year Award in the Achiever's Category from Emirates Women Magazine

