NSIC signs MOU 2019-20 with Ministry of MSME

The Limited (NSIC) signs the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ministry of Micro, (MSMEs) for the year 2019-20.

The MOU was signed by Shri Ram Mohan Mishra, AS & DC (MSME) and CMD (NSIC) with Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary, MSME, and Govt of in the presence of Alka Nangia Arora, Joint Secretary, SME, Mercy Epao, (SME), Shri P. Udayakumar, Director-P & M (NSIC) and Shri A.K. Mittal, Director-Finance (NSIC).

The with Ministry of MSME, envisages provision of enhanced services by under its Marketing, Financial, Technology and Other support services schemes, for MSMEs in the country. The Corporation projects to increase 'Revenue from Operation' by 22 per cent from Rs 2540 crore in the year 2018-19 to 3100 crore in the year 2019-20. Corporation also projects growth of 32 per cent in 'Profitability' during the year 2019-20. also plans to enhance its activities in the areas of imparting entrepreneurship and skill development training by targeting 45 per cent growth in the number of trainees.

Under the scheme of National SC-ST Hub, being implemented by NSIC on behalf of the Ministry, NSIC's continued endeavour shall be to provide assistance to the SC/ST Entrepreneurs through different interventions and various outreach activities with the overall objectives to increase their participation in public procurement.

Dr A.K. Panda, Secretary, MSME, while appreciating the performance of NSIC, urged the Corporation to create niche activities for itself. He also suggested that greater efforts be made to expand reach of NSIC so as to serve larger number of MSMEs.

