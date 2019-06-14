KCR is country's most corrupt politician: D Aravind

from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Talking about the Nizam sugar factory, where the government had recently passed an order for liquidation, told ANI, "Earlier, Nizam sugar factory was the largest sugar factory of Today the reason for its bad state is the corrupt since the time of N. Chandrababu Naidu. It was a blunder made by Chandrababu by privatising this unit."

"Then after him, came to power. They targeted the factory and tried to bring it back under the government. They neither took it back nor allowed the investor to move forward with the company," he added.

blamed Rao, popularly known as KCR, for the dire conditions of the Nizam sugar factory.

"KCR had promised to take back the unit under the government within 100 days after he came to power in 2014 elections. But, five years have gone and nothing has happened. His daughter (K Kavitha) contested in the recent elections from constituency and lost. KCR ruined the factory and the condition has gone from bad to worse," he said.

also said, "They passed a fake government order in 2015 stating that the sugar industry will be run under the cooperative sector with farmers being the part of management. But it did not work out. I protested along with the farmers to bring back the glory of the factory and will continue to do so."

"KCR is the most corrupt of this country. His government order was a suicidal one," he added.

Aravind said that families of 35,000 farmers were disappointed with the Chief Minister."Neither it (the order) allowed the private entity to function nor it did not allow the to take over. He has let down almost 35,000 families of farmers in the region and this is the reason why no sugarcane farming is visible," he further said.

