PC Chako denies allegations of misbehaviour ,claims he does not know Rohit Manchanda

Senior PC on Friday claimed that he did not know Committee (DPCC) Rohit Manchanda, who has alleged that he "misbehaved" with him at state office on Friday.

It has been reported that Manchanda, who lost Assembly polls from Saket seat in 2003 by just 116 votes, has demanded Chacko's resignation.

Issuing a justification, told reporters, "Nobody is asking for my resignation. I have not come across anyone asking for my resignation. You can ask the person who has claimed this. I have noted nobody has shown any opinion. Go and ask the person who has told you. I don't know who he is."

Briefing about the claimed incident, Manchanda alleged that lashed on him.

"I was near the lift at the party office to receive Chacko ji, when he lashed out at me and said people like me should be thrown out of the party. He said that he has substantial proof against me. We have lost four elections in under his leadership if the party can offer to resign, why can't he? He should be the first person to offer a resignation," Manchanda told ANI.

Manchanda further said that he will write to and Congress demanding the removal of Chacko.

"I will write to and Congress demanding to remove such in-charge immediately," he said.

Manchanda claimed that Chacko was provoked by Manchanda's social media post, demanding the resignation of state unit in-charge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)