ATMA launches school connect for road and tyre safety awareness

Heralding the New Year on the theme of Safer India, Automotive Manufacturers Association (ATMA) launched a major exercise by engaging school students on the theme of Road & Safety.

A day-long event held at at Kundli Sonepat (Haryana) provided a platform to around 250 students from different schools to unleash their potential by participating in a colouring competition on the theme of road safety. While the children were engaged in the contest, assembled parents were briefed about safety through distribution of Tyre Safety booklets. ATMA was actively supported by (ITTAC) in the school connect project.

"Children can be instrumental in spreading awareness on road safety in the society. Children travelling with families can insist on road safety in a way that no regulation can match. is also of the view that children in can help in improving road safety by spreading awareness on the same," said Mr. Rajiv Budhraja, Director General, ATMA.

"Catch them young' should be the motto. The children need to be sensitised on road safety from a young age so that they realize that they have a responsibility for safety of themselves and their families," added Mr. Budhraja.

ATMA has released an film in which a family is seen going on a vacation. A caring husband has got the car checked thoroughly but draws a blank when the kid asks him if the tyres were checked too since tyre is a safety component.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Akshay Taneja, Vice Chairman, said, "Spreading awareness on road safety needs to be at the top of the agenda for every corporate in We are privileged to join hands with national industry bodies ATMA and ITTAC in this laudable cause. The children participated in Road safety colouring activity with great enthusiasm."

The event saw participation of several school principals from Sonepat besides Principal of Mr. who oversaw the school activity.

ATMA members which have been actively participating in Tyre Safety campaigns include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.

ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing Rs. 57000 crore (US$ 8bn) automotive tyre industry. Eleven large tyre comprising mix of Indian and International tyre majors and representing over 95% of production of tyres in are members of the Association.

