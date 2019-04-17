Attack on Jaya Prada extremely disgusting: Ravi Kishan

and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, on Wednesday said that he finds nothing wrong in Chief Minister invoking the name of Lord Hanuman during election rallies.

He, however, finds Azam Khan's comments against his party colleague more objectionable than other things.

"Yogiji took the name of Bajrangbali, what is wrong in that. He takes the name every day being a monk. On the other hand, he (Azam Khan) passed such vulgar comments on Jaya Prada, only because she came to fight elections from seat. How can such statements be justified, decency is expected in a democratically held election. They know they are losing and that is why they are passing such comments," said while talking to reporters.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****," Khan had said on Sunday.

also requested voters from the Bhojpuri community who hail from Bihar, Jharkhand, to cast their votes on the behalf of BJP stating that, Panja (hand) (Congress), Haathi (elephant) (Bahujan Samaj Party), Lalten (lamp) (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and Cycle (Samajwadi Party) have ruined and for decades.

"The gathbandhan is a big flop. Caste has stopped in UP and Bihar, people have seen through their game and will give BJP a historic victory," he said.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh is taking place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

