Delhi: 22-year-old killed over old rivalry

A 22-year-old man was strangled and stabbed to death by his four friends in South area on Tuesday night. Police said that an old rivalry was possibly the reason behind the

The body of the victim identified as Surjeet, a resident of Neb Sarai area of the capital, was recovered by the police from a shallow ditch covered by twigs and leaves.

All the four accused have been arrested and a case under 302, 201 IPC has been registered in the matter. The police said that two more men are at large. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

