Priyanka Chaturvedi makes her unhappiness with Congress public

Spokesperson of Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the party's decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her.
"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," tweeted Priyanka.
Some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka while she was attending a press conference in Mathura a few days back. Congress had initially thrown them out but recently taking the elections into consideration they were reportedly taken back.
Their rejoining saddened the national spokesperson and she has, reportedly, conveyed her dissatisfaction to the senior leaders too.
