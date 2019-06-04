Australia announces squad for women's Ashes

on Tuesday announced a 14-member women's squad for the upcoming Ashes' tour of England.

Fast bowler and opener have been included in the squad for the multi-format, points-based series. They are returning to the side after missing the one-day international (ODI) series against earlier this year.

Spinner has missed the spot in the touring party as she recovers from a that ended her domestic summer season. She has been included in A squad that will tour England at the same time as the senior side.

The selectors have named one squad for the three formats against England. will play three ODIs, one Test, and three T20Is from July 2.

The experienced will lead the team for all three formats. A Test win will give four points (two each for a draw) while two points will be awarded for ODI and T20 victories.

The squad comprises (C), (VC), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, and

The scheduled for the matches:

July 2: First ODI, Grace Road, Leicester

July 4: Second ODI, Grace Road, Leicester

July 7: Third ODI, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

July 18-21: Only Test, The County Ground, Taunton

July 26: First T20, County Ground, Chelmsford

July 28: Second T20, The County Ground, Hove

July 31: Third T20, County Ground,

