Australia chooses South Korea to ink largest-ever defence deal in Asia

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
South Korea to focus on containing Covid-19 Omicron strain: Prime Minister
Busiest summer for Asia IPOs on record with $56 billion in deals
Australia, S Korea sign $680 mn defence deal as Morrison, Moon Jae-In meet
-
In a move that can irk China, Australia on Monday chose South Korea for the largest-ever defence deal with the Asian country.
Australia and South Korea took their strategic relations to new heights by agreeing to a new defence deal worth USD 717 million (NTD 19,861 billion), reported Taiwan News.
The deal's announcement marked the climax of a four-day visit to Canberra by South Korean President Moon Jae-in -- the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, according to an Al Jazeera report.
Hanwha, a South Korean defence company, has signed on to supply the Australian army with cutting-edge artillery weapons, supply vehicles, and radars.
It represents the largest defence contract between Australia and an Asian nation in history, and it comes just months after Canberra joined the AUKUS pact with the UK and US, much to the chagrin of China.
Indeed, experts believe Moon's visit shows Seoul is prepared to go out of its way to deepen its friendship with Australia, despite knowing it will potentially take heat from China as a consequence, reported Taiwan News.
"At the end of his single five-year term and in the midst of the pandemic, it has to be quite important to signal a degree of support and comfort with Australia's membership of the Quad and the AUKUS agreement," said Bill Paterson, Australia's former ambassador to Seoul.
The outcomes of recent meetings between South Korean leaders and their Chinese and Australian counterparts show that, despite the importance of the country's trade relations with China, Seoul places greater trust in American allies like Australia when it comes to security, reported Taiwan News.
While China and South Korea will commemorate 30 years of diplomatic ties next year, Australia and South Korea have diplomatic connections going back 60 years.
The countries have a long military relationship, with about 18,000 Australians fighting alongside South Korean forces in the Korean War -- in which China fought on the other side.
The two countries also share strong economic ties, with South Korea being Australia's fourth-largest trading partner, bolstered by a free trade agreement that took effect in 2014.
Now Morrison and Moon have agreed to upgrade the official status of their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", reported Taiwan News.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU