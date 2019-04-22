Australian man in possession of satellite phone arrested at Jaipur Airport

-
ALSO READ
Foreigner held with satellite phone at Jaipur airport
12 held at Jaipur airport for fake entries in passport
Buzz over customs-police standoff in Kolkata after politician's relative detained
Leopard cub's trill results in detention of a passenger at Chennai airport
3 detained at Jaipur airport with over 1.4 kg unaccounted gold
-
Customs officials on Monday arrested an Australian national in possession of a satellite phone from the international airport here.
"Customs officials arrested the man during a routine check-up at the airport," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Jain.
The accused has been identified as Scott Paul.
"The inquiry into the matter is underway at Sanganer Police station in Jaipur," SP Jain further said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU