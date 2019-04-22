JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Parliament needs to take decision: Sheila Dikshit on AAP's full statehood demand for Delhi
Business Standard

Australian man in possession of satellite phone arrested at Jaipur Airport

ANI  |  General News 

Customs officials on Monday arrested an Australian national in possession of a satellite phone from the international airport here.

"Customs officials arrested the man during a routine check-up at the airport," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Jain.

The accused has been identified as Scott Paul.

"The inquiry into the matter is underway at Sanganer Police station in Jaipur," SP Jain further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 12:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU