Mayawati hits out at EC for not cancelling Pragya Thakur's nomination from Bhopal

supremo on Monday hit out at the of (ECI) for not cancelling blast accused and BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's nomination over her remarks on

Mayawati's response comes after Thakur on Sunday said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the in Ayodhya. " I have said it yesterday and I am not denying it that I had gone there. I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation," she said.

"BJP candidate from and blast accused Sadhvi Pradnya claims that she is fighting a 'crusade' (dharmayudh). This is the real face of BJP and RSS which is constantly being exposed. But why is the only issuing notices and not cancelling Thakur's candidature?" wrote on her handle.

further tweeted and accused of the downfall of the EC. "Regardless media's criticism, if the is not acting fairly then it is a matter of great concern for the country's democracy and PM Modi is responsible for this downfall."

District Election Officer on Sunday had issued a notice to Thakur and sought explanation within a day for her remark on the demolition of in Ayodhya.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.

Polls in Bhopal will be held on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)