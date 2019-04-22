PM Modi biopic: EC submits its report before SC

The of on Monday submitted its report in a sealed cover before the on Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'.

A Bench headed by of India, Ranjan Gogoi, posted the matter for hearing on Friday and directed that report be served to the petitioner (producers of the movie).

Last week, had expressed happiness at the response of the officials of the who watched the biopic on and said he hoped the film will be screened soon.

On April 17, officials of the watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the Supreme Court,

A total of seven officials of a committee set up for the purpose were present for the screening of the biopic titled 'PM Narendra Modi'.

The top court had asked the EC to watch the biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

On April 12, makers of the Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay on the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Ssingh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release of the biopic till elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.

