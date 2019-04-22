Pragya Singh Thakur was booked under false case, says Amit Shah

-
BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday defended BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur who is an accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, saying that a false case was registered against her and others.
Speaking at a press conference here, Shah said, "I want to say that a false case alleging Hindu terror was registered against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and others. When the court started the proceedings of the case, it was found to be false."
Shah said that Aseemanand who was falsely implicated in the Malegaon blast case is now acquitted. He questioned, "Why the accused arrested earlier in Samjhauta Express blast case of 2007, have been released."
Thakur, who is a BJP candidate from Bhopal, is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.
The BJP president also alleged, "When Batla House encounter took place then Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi was grieving terrorist deaths, instead of mourning the death of a police inspector. We want an answer from Congress regarding this."
