president on Monday defended candidate Sadhvi who is an accused in 2008 bomb blast case, saying that a false case was registered against her and others.

Speaking at a press conference here, Shah said, "I want to say that a false case alleging Hindu terror was registered against Sadhvi and others. When the court started the proceedings of the case, it was found to be false."

Shah said that Aseemanand who was falsely implicated in the blast case is now acquitted. He questioned, "Why the accused arrested earlier in Samjhauta Express blast case of 2007, have been released."

Thakur, who is a candidate from Bhopal, is among the seven accused facing trial in the blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

The also alleged, "When Batla House encounter took place then was grieving terrorist deaths, instead of mourning the death of a We want an answer from regarding this."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)