Auto-rickshaw driver assault case: 3 policemen suspended, cross-FIR registered

Three policemen including two ASI and a have been immediately suspended for their misconduct by following a preliminary investigation into a case in which an auto-rickshaw was allegedly assaulted by policemen at area on yesterday.

Also, two cross FIR's have been registered in connection with the case, both from the side of and involved in the incident. Both the FIRs are under the sections of assault and use of force.

Further, both the cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

"Two cross FIR's, both under the sections of assault and use of force have been registered in the case in which an auto-rickshaw was allegedly assaulted by policemen at on Sunday following an altercation which erupted after an accident. The case is transferred to the crime branch for an independent investigation," said Madhur Varma,

"On the basis of preliminary inquiry by the Joint CP northern range, 3 policemen including 2 ASI and 1 have been immediately suspended. The conduct subsequent to the assault should've been more professional, only because of that, three police personnel have been suspended," said Varma.

"The incident took place after an altercation erupted over an accident. The accused attacked one of the police personnel with his 'Kripan' and the has sustained an injury on his head. Following which the police personnel overpowered him and took him to the police station. At the police station, police excesses have been allegedly committed on the driver," said the PRO.

"The conduct of the police personnel subsequent to the assault should have been more professional," he added.

In the FIR lodged by and his friend are made accused while in the second FIR is by the against police personnel. However, the number of police personnel are not mentioned in FIR.

"MLCs of both are pending and relevant section would be added to the FIR after it," he added.

Also, the (MHA) has sought a report from of on Monday after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media, informed sources.

termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty. Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in and condemned the incident.

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.

