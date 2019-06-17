Auto-rickshaw driver assault case: 3 policemen suspended, cross-FIR registered

-
Three policemen including two ASI and a constable have been immediately suspended for their misconduct by Delhi Police following a preliminary investigation into a case in which an auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by policemen at Mukherjee Nagar area on yesterday.
Also, two cross FIR's have been registered in connection with the case, both from the side of driver and policeman involved in the incident. Both the FIRs are under the sections of assault and use of force.
Further, both the cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.
"Two cross FIR's, both under the sections of assault and use of force have been registered in the case in which an auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by policemen at Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday following an altercation which erupted after an accident. The case is transferred to the crime branch for an independent investigation," said Madhur Varma, PRO Delhi Police.
"On the basis of preliminary inquiry by the Joint CP northern range, 3 policemen including 2 ASI and 1 constable have been immediately suspended. The conduct subsequent to the assault should've been more professional, only because of that, three police personnel have been suspended," said Varma.
"The incident took place after an altercation erupted over an accident. The accused attacked one of the police personnel with his 'Kripan' and the policeman has sustained an injury on his head. Following which the police personnel overpowered him and took him to the police station. At the police station, police excesses have been allegedly committed on the driver," said the PRO.
"The conduct of the police personnel subsequent to the assault should have been more professional," he added.
In the FIR lodged by injured police personnel driver and his friend are made accused while in the second FIR is by the injured driver against police personnel. However, the number of police personnel are not mentioned in FIR.
"MLCs of both are pending and relevant section would be added to the FIR after it," he added.
Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media, informed sources.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty. Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar and condemned the incident.
It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.
