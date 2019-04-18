Avail Hassle-Free pre-approved personal loans from Bajaj Finserv

Gone are the days when people were hesitant in taking personal from banks and NBFCs to fulfil their financial requirements. With people opening to idea of personal lending for funding their vacations, celebrations and medical emergencies, personal are gaining traction. Data from CIBIL Ltd indicates that personal loan accounts went up by 29.30 per cent between December 2017-18.

With an increase in the demand for personal loans, lenders are trying to reduce the processing time of the loan. A breakthrough in the field of financial lending that has been able to reduce the significantly is pre-approved offers.

When a lender offers you a pre-approved offer, you have an instant loan available for you. The sanction amount is governed by the lender's pre-decided eligibility criteria. These offers can be a great aid in times of urgent financial requirements.

Bajaj Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a pre-approved personal loan to its existing customer without the need of any documents. An existing customer can check their pre-approved offer by simply entering their name and mobile number. Once the pre-approved offer is accepted by the customer, the loan is disbursed in no time.

While existing customers can enjoy pre-approved personal loans, new customers can avail personal from without any hassle. They can check their and calculate their monthly instalments through EMI calculator with the flexibility of choosing a repayment tenor.

With flexi loan facility, an eligible customer can borrow personal loan of up to Rs 25 lakh and pay up to 45 per cent lower EMI. In addition, you can borrow from your sanction as much as you need, endlessly without the need for multiple applications. You can pay interest-only on the amount you have utilized out of your sanction and return the principal amount towards the end of the tenor.

Flexi personal loan comes with the facility of part-prepayment without incurring additional charges, when done within the assigned limit and tenor. With minimal documentation and online loan account management, the process of applying, availing, and repaying a loan becomes highly convenient.

