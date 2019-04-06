Avicii to get posthumous album release

-
As Swedish DJ Avicii's death anniversary is inching closer; his family has planned to bid him a farewell with a posthumous album release.
This summer, the team is coming up with a new album titled 'TIM', for Avicii's government name was Tim Bergling.
The team also revealed that Tim was getting closer to the completion of the album before he passed away. Avicii left behind a number of nearly finished songs.
Avicii's team and family released a video on Youtube on Friday, titled 'Avicii- The Story Behind The Album "TIM"'.
Tim's father shared in the video that he was better than him and said, "he started producing house music". He also revealed that this happened when Tim was about 16 or 17 years.
He adds, "Tim's mother and I decided that the music must be released to his fans and we don't want it to be locked in."
"We are not trying to make the biggest hits, we're trying to make what Tim would have wanted," said Per Sundin, President of Universal Music Nordic Region.
The album would have a collection of 16 songs out of which the single 'SOS' would be released on April 10.
The collections of the album would go to 'Tim Bergling' foundation to help prevent mental illness and suicide, reported TMZ.
The artist was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20, 2018.
