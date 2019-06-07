Andhra Pradesh: 3 dead, 4 injured in road accident

Three people died after a car lost its balance and rammed into a divider before colliding with another car. The accident took place near toll gate in on the highway.

Three people including a couple present in the first car died on the spot and four are reportedly injured.

The toll staff and the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to a in

The victims were travelling from to when the accident took place.

This is the second to be reported in on Friday. A similar incident was reported from Chittoor district of when a car rammed into a lorry at around 5 in the morning, claiming lives of 5 people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)