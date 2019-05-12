CEC Sunil Arora, EC Sushil Chandra cast votes in Delhi

Chief Election cast his vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth, which is also a pink booth, on Sunday.

Talking to media here after flaunting his inked finger, Arora said, "It was a very nice experience to vote on a pink has functioned very effectively. Every vote counts and I appeal to voters to vote ethically and fearlessly."

On being asked about the Opposition's claim of the EC being 'biased', Arora, who is the of the poll organising body, said, "I am not going to speak on the issue till May 23."

Election and his wife also cast their vote at New Moti Bagh polling station of parliamentary.

Chandra said, "Every voter should vote as it is. Polling is taking place peacefully throughout the country. I appeal every voter to come out and vote fearlessly.

On being asked about faulty EVMs, he said, "EVM is a machine and there are very fewer cases of faulty EVMs, however, when such a thing happens then EVM is replaced immediately."

"We are making sure that the polls go without any mistake," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ram Nath Kovind, along with First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling number 10 in premises to exercise their franchise.

Political heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi, chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, and Gautam Gambhir, too, cast their ballot.

Polling is underway today across 59 parliamentary constituencies in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which has as many as 979 candidates in the fray.

The final phase of polling will be held on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

