Sonia Gandhi, daughter Priyanka cast their votes in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi, and her husband cast their vote on Sunday, as the capital went to polls in the sixth phase of elections.

Priyanka took the occasion to corner Narendra Modi and said the elections are to "safeguard democracy".

"I have cast my vote keeping in mind the democracy of our country which needs to be safeguarded. This is clear that there is a resentment among the people of the country against the incumbent government. PM Modi-led BJP government will definitely lose this time, " The said, flanked by her husband.

Dressed in cream saree with red and black border, Priyanka cast her vote at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area.

voted at a booth in Nirman Bhavan, while Union and BJP leader showed-off her inked-finger at a station in Aurangzeb Lane.

Ram Nath Kovind, along with the First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling booth number 10 in premises this morning to exercise their franchise.

Political heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi, chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, and too, cast their ballot.

Rahul voted at a polling booth in in Aurangzeb Lane and once raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST while adding that "love will win" in these elections.

"The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used to love and I am confident love will win," he told reporters.

Cricketers and also voted in the capital.

Polling is being held for 59 seats today to decide the fate of 979 candidates.

While the seven seats in the capital are at stake, voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, and West Bengal, and 4 in

The prominent among those in the contest are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh from in and Hooda from Sonepat in

While former Union and RJD veteran Raghuvansh is in the race from Vaishali in Bihar, is contesting from Guna in

The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

