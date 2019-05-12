LS polls: 25.14 per cent voter turnout till noon, WB leads tally

A voter turn out of 25.14 per cent was recorded at noon on Sunday in the sixth phase of the polls in 59 constituencies across seven states with leading the tally.

According to the Election Commission of India, witnessed 38.26 per cent voting, while recorded second-highest voter turnout at 31.27 per cent till noon.The estimated turnout in was 20.70 per cent, 28.25 per cent, 21.75 per cent, 23.30 per cent) and 19.55 per cent.Of the seven seats in Delhi, voting percentage was highest at North East (21.56 per cent), followed by East (20.56 per cent), West Delhi (19.73) per cent), North West Delhi (19.57 per cent), (18.39 per cent), South Delhi (18.14 per cent) and Chandni Chowk (18.04 per cent) .In Delhi, leaders and Ajay Maken, BJP's Gautam Gambhir, and Indian were among the early voters. As polling progressed, Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, and her sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with her husband Robert Vadra, cast their ballot.

Elections are being held in the sixth phase for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all ten in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar, and and four in Jharkhand, in addition to Delhi. Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballot. There are 979 candidates in the fray.Prominent among those contesting are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav (from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh), Digvijaya Singh ( in Madhya Pradesh), Hooda (Sonepat in Haryana), and (North-East Delhi). and RJD veteran Raghuvansh are in the fray from Vaishali in Bihar, while is contesting from Guna in Re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in West Bengal's parliamentary constituency and booth number 110 in Arambag seat, along with one polling station each in Puducherry and Two incidents of poll-booth violence have been reported from West Bengal.

Polling began at 7 am across the seven states and will continue till 6 pm.The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on May 19 and counting of votes will be held on May 23.

