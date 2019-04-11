Baba Ramdev casts vote in Haridwar

Yog Guru Baba cast his vote on Thursday in

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, said: "Nationalism and development are the key election issues. Although unemployment, poverty, black money, corruption, distress are important issues too, but security cannot be compromised on."

He added that people should not vote for those who try to divide the nation by creating animosity among people on the lines of caste, class and religion.

Notably, met on Wednesday. In a tweet after the meeting, Ramdev wrote that the country should vote for once again in the 2019 elections.

Talking about NOTA, he said it was better to choose the best among the given candidates rather than choosing the NOTA option. "Do not Press the NOTA button. There are imperfections in every candidate, choose the one that you find the least imperfect."

Voting is underway in Uttarakhand for all five Lok Sabha seats, currently held by the BJP. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

