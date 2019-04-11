Omar tweets Congress EVM button not working, EC replaces machines

After former claimed in a tweet that the button corresponding to the symbol was not working in many in Poonch on Thursday, (DEO) said that the faulty have been replaced.

"There was an issue with button in Shahpur, our staff has replaced the machine. At polling station number 8, BJP button was not working, we changed that also. There was a problem with a different button at another polling station," Yadav told ANI.

"EVM is a machine. There may be problems with some. That is why we have kept 20 per cent machines in reserve. Machines are selected randomly. There is nothing like targeting a single party. Whenever such problems arise, we fix it quickly as per the guidelines of the Election Commission," he added.

Earlier, Abdullah had tweeted a video in which claims were made that the button corresponding to the symbol was not working in polling stations in Poonch.

In the ongoing first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, two Parliamentary constituencies - Baramulla and Jammu - out of six are witnessing polling on Thursday.

