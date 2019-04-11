SC to pronounce verdict on electoral bonds scheme on Friday

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Central government's electoral bonds scheme for political funding.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce its order on Friday morning on the PIL filed by NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the CPI (M).

The NGO has sought a stay on the electoral bonds scheme or to make it mandatory to disclose the name of those who are buying them for maintaining transparency in political funding.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:54 IST

