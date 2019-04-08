Bajaj Finserv kicks off health campaign to spread awareness

The right to good health is everybody prerogative. Yet, millions all over the world don't have access to even the most basic The WHOs theme for World Health Day 2019 is 'Universal Coverage

To mark World Health Day, which is observed on 7th April, Limited, the lending arm of launched #MyHealthMyWay campaign which aimed at making health care a priority for all. The idea was to educate individuals not to compromise on their health and empower them to make well-informed decisions when it comes to availing quality treatment or access to the best hospitals.

Given the well-documented relationship between lifestyle, burden and health care costs, the underlying message of the campaign was to hold individuals responsible for their own and hence #MyHealthMyWay. The campaign will run on the company's until April 8, 2019.

To ensure that shortage of money doesn't stop you from receiving the best medical treatments, you can turn Lifecare Finance available via the EMI network. Here you can avail 160+ medical treatments across 2,700+ partner clinics & hospitals on the EMI network. One can also avail funds up to Rs 4 lakhs within minutes and can repay the loan with no cost within a tenor of 12 months.

This offering from is a positive step towards combating the problem of under-insurance in India, where customers either do not buy insurance or opt for inadequate due to high premiums. New customers can connect with the Bajaj Finserv at the store to submit a few documents and avail the Lifecare Finance instantly. Existing holders of Bajaj Finserv EMI network card can transact using their card.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)