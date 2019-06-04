PokerBaazi announces 'Value Bomb', India's biggest High-Value tournament

PokerBaazi, India's most trusted platform is all set to launch India's biggest high-value tournament, the Value Bomb. A unique event with mind-boggling numbers and unreal value for money, it is scheduled to take place from 5th - 9th June 2019.

The Value Bomb tournament is set to feature 4 starting flights. Each flight will feature a buy-in amount of INR 2500 and will allow unlimited re-entries. A single investment of INR 2500 gives players a shot at this 1 Crore guaranteed multi-day event along with a chance to take home some serious money. The Value Bomb will be open for players of all stakes and kinds and will feature a hefty prize pool to the tune of 4000x the investment.

The first four days of the multi-day tournament will play host to one starting flight each, including one Turbo format (Flight 1D June 8th). The players will have an option of playing every flight if they intend to, and upon qualifying numerous times will be taking forward only their biggest stack. The final prize pool will be announced on June 9th at 1:00 PM.

" has always strived to be a user-friendly platform that engages players in various activities which is why we always try to come up with these events. With the launch of the Value Bomb we look forward to engage our audience into more thrilling playtime combined with guaranteed returns. With this 1 Crore guaranteed multi-day event, we hope to create ripples amongst the fans across the country", said Navkiran Singh, founder & of

constantly works towards pushing boundaries and creating new benchmarks by introducing exciting features, formats and events for the players. The continual support shown by the circuit in has played a vital role in motivating the company to come up with bigger and better events.

In the past with many successful events, namely, 'MoneyMaker', 'GameChanger' and PokerBaazi Premier League, the company has succeeded in taking the Poker experience to great heights by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to compete and get awarded.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)