Equities trade on a weak note, Nifty near 12,050

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Tuesday in line with trends across Asian stock markets.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 115 points at 40,153 while the slipped 40 points to 12,049.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed. While Nifty bank, auto, financial service, metal, PSU bank, and realty were in the green, others like FMCG, IT, media and pharma were in the negative territory.

dropped as much as 2.4 per cent. Adani Ports, Hero MotorCorp, Zee Entertainment, and Asian Paints slipped nearly 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, most Asian stocks were on a weak ground after a sank Nasdaq shares overnight. Equity benchmarks edged down in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and

A day earlier on another side of the globe, there was a volatile Wall Street session as US manufacturing growth eased in May to its weakest pace in more than two-and-a-half years.

Besides, investors were concerned over intensifying US- trade war with saying that was pursuing a blame game in recent public statements.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)