Direct flight launched between India, Vietnam

Giving a special boost to tourism between the two nations, a direct flight from to is set to start from October 3rd, according to Vietnam's to India, Pham Sanh Chau.

"We, today, launched direct flights between and Hanoi, that will be starting from October 3, this year. We have also launched an for Indian travellers to apply for a visa on arrival," the told ANI here on Wednesday.

He also reaffirmed his country's support for India's permanent membership at the This comes shortly after was unanimously voted as a non- of the council for the 2020-2021 term earlier this month.

" has expressed its commitment to support fully India's bid to become a of the Previously also has stated its support for to become a UNSC once the council expands," he said.

"We look forward to working closely with and Vietnam share a special relationship -- we are also comprehensive strategic partners. For Vietnam, India is amongst the three which enjoy the highest status of the relationship," he told ANI.Pham also expressed his pleasure at Narendra Modi's win at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, outlining the steps taken towards the further strengthening of India-Vietnam relations under Modi's leadership.

"We are very pleased to see that Modi was re-elected. Our leaders were among the first to send congratulatory messages to PM Modi on the counting day itself. We congratulate Modi on his success which shows that he has earned the confidence of the people of India. We are confident that relations will grow substantially," he stated.

"It was three years back when PM Modi came to Vietnam. He decided to uplift the India-Vietnam relationship from a strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership. I believe that the relationship will continue to grow," he added.

He further highlighted how became one of the first leaders to address the during his visit to the nation around six months ago.

"The India-Vietnam relation is at all weather good and (I hope to) expand the relationship through practical steps. I am very pleased that I have been able to further a relationship which is already good," Pham lastly said.

