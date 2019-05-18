Bangladesh defeats West Indies to win the Tri-Nation series

defeated by five wickets at on Friday (local time) in the finals of the Tri-nation series. The match was shortened to 24 overs per side due to rain.

Chasing a score of 210 runs in 24 overs, got off to a quickfire start as the openers and scored 59 runs inside six overs.

staged a comeback as they dismissed Iqbal (18) and Sabbir Rahman (0) in quick succession reducing the team to 60 for two.

Sarkar along with wicket-keeper batsman put together a partnership of 49 runs, but dismissed the key batsman Sarkar (66) in the 12th over.

Windies dismissed both Rahim (36) and (17) in quick succession to gain the upper hand in the match.

But, Mosaddek Hossain had other plans and he played a knock of 52 runs off just 24 balls to allow to gain a remarkable victory over West Indies. Hossain and Mahmudullah took the over the line by five wickets and with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, and played knocks of 74 and 69 respectively to allow West Indies post 152 runs on the board.

Both the openers stitched together a partnership of 144 runs in 22.4 overs. Hope (74) was dismissed by Mehidy in the 23rd over.

West Indies scored 152 runs in the allotted 24 overs, but their score was adjusted on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis and their score was increased to 209 runs as they had lost the only wicket after the completion of 24 overs.

West Indies next faces in their opening match of on May 31 whereas Bangladesh next takes on in their opening match of on June 2.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 213/5 ( 66, Mosaddek Hossain 52, RA Reifer 2-23) defeat West Indies 152/1 ( 74, SW Ambris 69, Mehidy 1-22) by five wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)