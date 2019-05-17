Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open

World number one on Friday withdrew from the Italian Open with an in her right-hand.

"I woke up this (Friday) morning and couldn't really move my thumb. I tried to practice and grip my racquet but I couldn't, and I kept feeling this when I tried to move my hand in different directions," Women's Association, quoted Osaka, as saying.

"I didn't feel anything yesterday. That's why I'm kind of confused right now because I literally woke up in the morning and couldn't move my thumb. So I was like, maybe I slept on it and maybe it will go away, but it didn't," she added.

was set to face Kiki Bertens in the quarterfinal but with her withdrawal, Bertens eventually secured a spot in the semifinals.

The 21-year-old also expressed her disappointment over not being able to compete against Bertens.

"Right now I'm really, not mad, but in between sad and disappointed because I really wanted to play my match today. For me, it was sort of a test to play against Kiki because she's playing really well and I wanted to see how well I could do today. So right now, I'm feeling kind of sad," said.

