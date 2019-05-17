Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open

World number one Naomi Osaka on Friday withdrew from the Italian Open with an injury in her right-hand.
"I woke up this (Friday) morning and couldn't really move my thumb. I tried to practice and grip my racquet but I couldn't, and I kept feeling this pain when I tried to move my hand in different directions," Women's Tennis Association, quoted Osaka, as saying.
"I didn't feel anything yesterday. That's why I'm kind of confused right now because I literally woke up in the morning and couldn't move my thumb. So I was like, maybe I slept on it and maybe it will go away, but it didn't," she added.
Osaka was set to face Kiki Bertens in the quarterfinal but with her withdrawal, Bertens eventually secured a spot in the semifinals.
The 21-year-old also expressed her disappointment over not being able to compete against Bertens.
"Right now I'm really, not mad, but in between sad and disappointed because I really wanted to play my match today. For me, it was sort of a test to play against Kiki because she's playing really well and I wanted to see how well I could do today. So right now, I'm feeling kind of sad," Osaka said.
