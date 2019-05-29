Barabanki hooch tragedy: UP CM Adiyanath asks excise official to take stern action

After the death toll rose to 16 in spurious liquor case, on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against the accused.

"I am saddened by the unfortunate loss of innocent lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Instructed DM & SP to take all possible measures to nab the culprit and provide assistance to bereaved families. Have asked Pr. Sec. Excise to investigate & take stern action," Adityanath tweeted.

The has asked the officials of the excise department to investigate the case and take strict action against the accused.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested Pappu Jaiswal, main accused in the spurious liquor deaths case, after an encounter here.

R.S Gautam, of Police (ASP) Barabanki, said, "Based on the information received from the victims, the police arrested the main accused after an encounter. Pappu, who had a reward of Rs 20,000 on him, was injured and taken to the hospital afterwards."

He further said, "Police also conducted raids at several places and seized the stock of liquor brands which were allegedly consumed by the victims."

Two FIRs have also been registered in this matter and the investigation is still on, he added.

Three people were arrested by the police after the death toll in the Barabanki hooch tragedy rose to 16.

Moreover, the has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased.

In February, consumption of spurious illegal liquor has claimed the lives of 70 people in and Uttar Pradesh, forcing government officials to launch a major crackdown to nab those responsible for the distribution of illicit liquor in the states and its neighbouring regions. While 13 people lost their lives in Uttarakhand, the death toll in mounted to 56.

