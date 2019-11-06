BCI seeks probe into Delhi police 'illegal' protest

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday demanded the arrest of police personnel who were involved in the clashes with the lawyers at Tis Hazari court complex and also sought constitution of a high-level committee to probe the "illegal" protest carried out by the police yesterday.

A major clash broke out between Delhi police officers and lawyers inside the Tis Hazari court premises on November 2 allegedly over a vehicle parking issue. Three days later, thousands of police officers took to the street to protest against the alleged attack on two of their colleagues.

"The Bar demand stern and strong disciplinary action, the immediate suspension of those who participated in the dharna and dismissal of those policemen who were active in shouting slogans and threatening lawyers and judges. We demand the constitution of a high-level committee to find out those involved in planning the illegal protests," an official statement by the BCI stated.

The apex body said that the police protest was "well planned" and was done to threaten not only the lawyers but the government and judiciary.

"The demands of the policeman that they shall withdraw from the security of the judges and even of the judicial officers is very disturbing for a democratic country like India," the statement said.

The Delhi Police had yesterday put forth multiple demands in front of the government which included action against lawyers, a direction for the formation of a union for the non-gazetted officers and revocation of High court's order which directed suspension and transfer of police officers.

Referring to their demand for the formation of a union, the BCI stated that there is "no permission in law" for this.

Alluding to the clashes at the Tis Hazari court complex, the apex body of the lawyers said that unless the police personnel who shot the lawyers are arrested, the lawyers will continue to protest.

"Our demand is to arrest the guilty police officials within one week, failing which we shall resort to peaceful dharna for the arrest of these people," the council said.

The council also claimed the Delhi Police registered a false FIR against the lawyers who allegedly thrashing a policeman outside the Saket Court complex in the capital on Monday.

"The video of the Saket accident, even if taken to be true, shows it to be a case of simple hurt under section 323 (causing voluntary hurt) but the police have added offence of dacoity also. They are law-breakers. We shall make our submissions before the High Court today," read the statement.

The council also requested the court not to allow the police to register complaints against the lawyers, asserting that otherwise, they will resort to harassment in a "revengeful manner".

