Lawyers in western UP go on day-long strike against Tis Hazari court clash

Lawyers in courts across 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh stayed away from work on Monday to protest the clash between advocates and police personnel at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court complex last week.

At least 20 police personnel and a number of lawyers were injured in the clash which broke out following an argument between the two sides over parking on Saturday.

CCTV footage showed the lawyers vandalising the court lockup and thrashing a policeman. The lawyers claimed two of their colleagues were injured in police firing.

The Allahabad High Court Bench Action Committee had called for a one-day strike against the clash.

District Bar Association president Nasir Haider Kazmi said the lawyers boycotted work in all 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Shamli.

Six cases have been registered in connection with the violence at the Tis Hazari Court complex, the Delhi Police had said on Sunday.

All the cases have been transferred to the special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, which will further probe the matter.

