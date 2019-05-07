Before speaking on Rafale, give answers on AgustaWestland deal: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman on Tuesday hit out at and said that the latter before speaking on the issue of Rafale, should come clear on deal scam which took place under UPA's tenure.

Speaking to the here, she launched a scathing attack on the opposition party and said: "The has given its verdict on Rafale deal. of (CAG) has also given its report on it, but if you are still talking about it, I think it is on the party, first of all, to give answers on and also on Before questioning the or the Defence Ministry, they themselves have a lot to answer to."

The company in question, Backops Services Private Limited, was opened in India, with siblings Priyanka and as directors in 2002. In 2003, a firm called Backops Limited was incorporated in the by and one Ulrik McKnight.

According to the allegation levelled by BJP on Rahul Gandhi, McKnight was the 35 per cent owner of Backops UK, in which Gandhi owned a 65 per cent equity between 2003 and 2009 before the firm was wound up. McKnight was later in a company that acquired offset contracts from French against Scorpene submarines in 2011.

Shah had questioned Gandhi's role in awarding defence deal during the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, to a company allegedly linked to McKnight.

Sitharaman also expressed concern over the sporadic attacks on the BJP candidates on the polling day in on May 6. "It is a matter of concern. In spite of Central Forces coming in and assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) 'syndicate morcha people' were all over the place," she said.

"Violence which is being perpetrated by TMC workers is a cause for concern. Didi at the end of the day screams about democracy, she is the one who is violating it now" she added.

She also lauded the incumbent government for their fight against terrorism. In a major diplomatic win, the on May 1, designated Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after lifted its technical hold on a proposal floated by US, UK and in the UNSC following the Pulwama terror attack.

"It is a success of the Indian diplomacy and the efforts made by PM have really paid off. It is a good augury for the fight against terrorism," she said.

