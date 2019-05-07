JUST IN
Telangana may see hottest summer day in over 50 years

ANI  |  General News 

The Indian Meteorological Department said mercury may hit around 48 degrees Celsius in the ensuing summers in Telangana - a figure that was last seen in 1966.

"The summer is going to be severe across the state due to heat waves coming from north-western states and these conditions are very likely to prevail throughout May. Temperatures may reach up to 48 degrees as was the case in 1966," said Raja Rao, an IMD official.

Rao further said temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to be similar to other parts of the state.

"But, when compared to the northern parts of Telangana, mercury levels could be less in the city. As temperature and humidity are increasing day by day, it is better for people to not come out during the day time," he added.

Apart from locals, the onset of summer has also caused a slump in business in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi, a shopkeeper, said, "Due to high temperatures in the past two days, the business was dull as people are not coming outside during daytime. At least, we are expecting good business during night time."

Earlier in the month, Telangana witnessed marginal relief from high temperatures owing to the impact of cyclonic storm 'Fani' which affected neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, apart from West Bengal and Odisha.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 17:15 IST

