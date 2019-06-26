Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult Feud features in 'The Current War' trailer

The official trailer of and Feud starrer 'The Current War' is and it gives offers a glimpse into the dramatic 19th century battle over

Based on the phenomenon came to be known as 'war of the currents', the Martin Scorcese-produced thriller will focus on the journey of Thomas Edison, played by as he tries to use his technology to introduce light to Manhattan, Variety reports.

Edison's initial efforts are obstructed by George Westinghouse, played by Michael Shannon, and his business partner Nikola Tesla, played by Nicholas Hoult, come up with Tesla's own AC electrical current.

Is the trailer is anything to go by, it seems like the film will portray the historical corporate feud without holding anything back.

Scripted by Michael Mitnick, the film has been directed by

The thriller, which also stars Tom Holland, is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)