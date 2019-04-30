Tony Awards 2019: Complete list of nominations

Tony Awards or for Excellence in is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies held to recognise and rewards par excellence performances in the live theatre.

The nominations for this year's annual ceremony have been announced on Tuesday. 'Hadestown' managed to bag the maximum nominations of 14, followed by 'Ain't Too Proud- and Times of the Temptation' which garnered a dozen nominations.

The are scheduled to take place on June 10, 2019. will be hosting the ceremony at Music Hall in and will be broadcast live by

Here is an entire list of nominations:

BEST MUSICAL

Ain't Too Proud- and Times of the Temptation

BeetlejuiceHadestownThe PromTootsie

BEST PLAY

Choir BoyThe FerrymanGary: A Sequel to the Constitution Means to Me

BEST REVIVAL OF PLAY

Arthur Miller's All My SonsThe Boys in the BandBurn ThisTorch SongThe Waverly Gallery

BEST REVIVAL OF MUSICALKiss Me, KateRodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

BEST BOOK OF MUSICALAin't Too Proud - and Times of (Dominique Morisseau) ( & Anthony King) (Anais Mitchell)The Prom (Bob Martin & (Robert Horn)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Music and/or Lyrics) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATREBe More (Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis) (Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect) (Music & Lyrics: Anais Mitchell)The Prom (Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin)To Kill a Mockingbird (Music: Adam Guettel) (Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAYPaddy Considine, The FerrymanBryan Cranston, NetworkJeff Daniels, To Kill a MockingbirdAdam Driver, Burn ThisJeremy Pope, Choir Boy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAYAnnette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My SonsLaura Donnelly, The FerrymanElaine May, The Waverly GalleryJanet McTeer, Bernhardt/HamletLaurie Metcalf, Hillary and ClintonHeidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICALBrooks Ashmanskas, The PromDerrick Baskin, - of the TemptationsAlex Brightman, BeetlejuiceDamon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Santino Fontana, Tootsie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICALStephanie J. Block, The Cher ShowCaitlin Kinnunen, The PromBeth Leavel, The PromEva Noblezada, HadestownKelli O'Hara, Me, Kate

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Robin De Jesus, The Boys in the BandGideon Glick, To Kill a MockingbirdBrandon Uranowitz, Burn ThisBenjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Fionnula Flanagan, The FerrymanCelia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a MockingbirdKristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to White, Gary: A Sequel to Wilson, Lear

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Andre De Shields, HadestownAndy Grotelueschen, TootsiePatrick Page, HadestownJeremy Pope, - of the TemptationsEphraim Sykes, - of the Temptations

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Lilli Cooper, TootsieAmber Gray, HadestownSarah Stiles, TootsieAli Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAYMiriam Buether, To Kill a MockingbirdBunny Christie, InkRob Howell, The FerrymanSanto Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Versweyveld, Network

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICALRobert and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsPeter England, KongRachel Hauck, HadestownLaura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!David Korins, Beetlejuice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAYRob Howell, The FerrymanToni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/HamletClint Ramos, Torch SongAnn Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICALMichael Krass, HadestownWilliam Ivey Long, BeetlejuiceWilliam Ivey Long, TootsieBob Mackie, The Cher ShowPaul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Mumford, The FerrymanJennifer Tipton, To Kill a MockingbirdJan and Tal Yarden, Network

BEST LIGHTINGN DESIGN OF A MUSICALKevin Adams, The Cher ShowHowell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsBradley King, HadestownPeter Mumford, KongKenneth and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Adam Cork, InkScott Lehrer, To Kill a MockingbirdFitz Patton, Choir BoyNick Powell, The FerrymanEric Sleichim, Network

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Peter Hylenski, BeetlejuicePeter Hylenski, King KongSteve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsDrew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAYRupert Goold, InkSam Mendes, The FerrymanBartlett Sher, To Kill a MockingbirdIvo van Hove, NetworkGeorge C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICALRachel Chavkin, HadestownScott Ellis, TootsieDaniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsCasey Nicholaw, The Prom

BEST CHOREOGRAPHYCamille A. Brown, Choir BoyWarren Carlyle, Me, KateDenis Jones, TootsieDavid Neumann, HadestownSergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

BEST ORCHESTRATIONSMichael and Todd Sickafoose, HadestownSimon Hale, TootsieLarry Hochman, Me, KateDaniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Here are some recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories

SPECIAL TONY AWARDS FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN THE THEATRERosemary HarrisTerrence McNallyHarold Wheeler

AWARD

Tony AwardJudith Light

SPECIAL TONY AWARDSSonny Tilders and CompanyJason Mazzie

