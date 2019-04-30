Tony Awards 2019: Complete list of nominations

-
Tony Awards or the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies held to recognise and rewards par excellence performances in the live theatre.
The nominations for this year's annual ceremony have been announced on Tuesday. 'Hadestown' managed to bag the maximum nominations of 14, followed by 'Ain't Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptation' which garnered a dozen nominations.
The 73rd Tony Awards are scheduled to take place on June 10, 2019. James Corden will be hosting the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will be broadcast live by CBS.
Here is an entire list of nominations:
BEST MUSICAL
Ain't Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptation
BeetlejuiceHadestownThe PromTootsie
BEST PLAY
Choir BoyThe FerrymanGary: A Sequel to Titus AndronicusInkWhat the Constitution Means to Me
BEST REVIVAL OF PLAY
Arthur Miller's All My SonsThe Boys in the BandBurn ThisTorch SongThe Waverly Gallery
BEST REVIVAL OF MUSICALKiss Me, KateRodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
BEST BOOK OF MUSICALAin't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations (Dominique Morisseau)Beetlejuice (Scott Brown & Anthony King)Hadestown (Anais Mitchell)The Prom (Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin_Tootsie (Robert Horn)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Music and/or Lyrics) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATREBe More Chill (Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis)Beetlejuice (Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect)Hadestown (Music & Lyrics: Anais Mitchell)The Prom (Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin)To Kill a Mockingbird (Music: Adam Guettel)Tootsie (Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAYPaddy Considine, The FerrymanBryan Cranston, NetworkJeff Daniels, To Kill a MockingbirdAdam Driver, Burn ThisJeremy Pope, Choir Boy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAYAnnette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My SonsLaura Donnelly, The FerrymanElaine May, The Waverly GalleryJanet McTeer, Bernhardt/HamletLaurie Metcalf, Hillary and ClintonHeidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICALBrooks Ashmanskas, The PromDerrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsAlex Brightman, BeetlejuiceDamon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Santino Fontana, Tootsie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICALStephanie J. Block, The Cher ShowCaitlin Kinnunen, The PromBeth Leavel, The PromEva Noblezada, HadestownKelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Robin De Jesus, The Boys in the BandGideon Glick, To Kill a MockingbirdBrandon Uranowitz, Burn ThisBenjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Fionnula Flanagan, The FerrymanCelia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a MockingbirdKristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus AndronicusJulie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus AndronicusRuth Wilson, King Lear
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Andre De Shields, HadestownAndy Grotelueschen, TootsiePatrick Page, HadestownJeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsEphraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Lilli Cooper, TootsieAmber Gray, HadestownSarah Stiles, TootsieAli Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAYMiriam Buether, To Kill a MockingbirdBunny Christie, InkRob Howell, The FerrymanSanto Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus AndronicusJan Versweyveld, Network
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICALRobert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsPeter England, King KongRachel Hauck, HadestownLaura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!David Korins, Beetlejuice
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAYRob Howell, The FerrymanToni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/HamletClint Ramos, Torch SongAnn Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus AndronicusAnn Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICALMichael Krass, HadestownWilliam Ivey Long, BeetlejuiceWilliam Ivey Long, TootsieBob Mackie, The Cher ShowPaul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Neil Austin, InkJules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus AndronicusPeter Mumford, The FerrymanJennifer Tipton, To Kill a MockingbirdJan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
BEST LIGHTINGN DESIGN OF A MUSICALKevin Adams, The Cher ShowHowell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsBradley King, HadestownPeter Mumford, King KongKenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Adam Cork, InkScott Lehrer, To Kill a MockingbirdFitz Patton, Choir BoyNick Powell, The FerrymanEric Sleichim, Network
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Peter Hylenski, BeetlejuicePeter Hylenski, King KongSteve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsDrew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAYRupert Goold, InkSam Mendes, The FerrymanBartlett Sher, To Kill a MockingbirdIvo van Hove, NetworkGeorge C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICALRachel Chavkin, HadestownScott Ellis, TootsieDaniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsCasey Nicholaw, The Prom
BEST CHOREOGRAPHYCamille A. Brown, Choir BoyWarren Carlyle, Kiss Me, KateDenis Jones, TootsieDavid Neumann, HadestownSergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
BEST ORCHESTRATIONSMichael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, HadestownSimon Hale, TootsieLarry Hochman, Kiss Me, KateDaniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Here are some recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories
SPECIAL TONY AWARDS FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN THE THEATRERosemary HarrisTerrence McNallyHarold Wheeler
ISABELLE STEVENSON TONY AWARD
Tony AwardJudith Light
SPECIAL TONY AWARDSSonny Tilders and Creature Technology CompanyJason Michael WebbMarin Mazzie
