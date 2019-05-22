BharatPe shopkeepers won rewards worth 5.5 million

India's largest merchant service and UPI payments app, today announced the winners of its contest. 11 merchants from Bangalore, mostly independent owners will be travelling to the UK for vs match on July 2, 2019. The match will be played at Ground, at Birmingham, England.

During the contest, shopkeepers won rewards worth Rs 55,00,000 overall. " is our endeavour to serve the nation by enabling seamless UPI payments acceptance at offline merchants. The motive of the WC Campaign was not just to reward high doers, but also to promote trust, loyalty and excitement among the merchant community", said Ashneer Grover, of BharatPe.

The WC'19 contest was live in 5 cities, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai, from February to April 2019. BharatPe created teams of 11 merchants in each locality - India's first community-based reward initiative; the whole team's scores were calculated to rank them for the prizes. The endeavour was to promote UPI payments among offline merchants through the contest.

Additionally, BharatPe has appointed as brand to promote UPI payments acceptance offline in the country. The company is on an aggressive growth spree and will be launching a with shortly. The company's new brand campaign with will be focused towards educating shopkeepers and users about UPI payments, along with driving adoption of BharatPe app for all their needs.

