based immigration experts from are making a large footprint in generating interest around America's EB-5 investment visa program.

As one of the foremost EB-5 consultancies in India, has been capturing the eyes of many high-net-worth individuals (HNI) throughout pan- Most recently, however, their team has been creating a lot of noise amongst some of the most throughout

On Thursday, May 16, the partnered with the investment firm, Phillip Capital, to present to the families of the The main presenters of the event were US Freedom Capital's Deputy CIO, Arindam Sengupta, and Alisha Mashruwala, of OnCourse, a foreign

covered the value of foreign university in the and highlighted how many students are unable to reap the value of their because of visa limitations.

"Student visas can limit one's child from truly capitalizing on internship and job opportunities because of the arduous OPT process. The professional work visa (H-1B) post-graduation is no better with its long wait times, and lottery-based allotment system", noted Sengupta. He encouraged families to consider the EB-5 investor visa, which provides US green cards to families and their children through an investment.

In fact, the has become a better alternative for parents looking to send their children abroad for their education, and later stay there to work. The one-time USD 500,000 investment qualifies parents and their children (under 21) to avail green cards and its respective benefits.

One such benefits for foreign-education seekers is lower, and in-state tuition fees, which is often one third the cost of tuition fees for international students. To add, holders do not have to face any of the grappling challenges of being on an H-1B visa post graduating university. Rather, they retain the right to work, and live anywhere in the without employer sponsorship.

In the months prior to the Bombay Presidency Radio Club, also partnered with to speak to the families of the (NSCI) in The widening popularity of the amongst families at these eminent clubs makes it one of the most coveted investment visa programs in the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)