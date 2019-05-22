IIIT Hyderabad, TalentSprint announce executive programs in AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain and DLT

IIIT- and TalentSprint announced today the All roll out of their popular programs on AI and as well as Blockchain and Technologies.

Since their launch in 2018 in and Bengaluru, these hybrid programs, with their innovative onsite/online format, have attracted industry professionals in large numbers and achieved a high completion rate.

With eleven successful cohorts already completed or underway, the programs' pracademic designs (deep academic knowledge combined with industry best practices) have been warmly embraced by working professionals. A collaborative faculty model where renowned professor's work in partnership with industry practitioners, and unique 5-step pedagogy of Master-class Lectures, Hands-on Labs, Guided Mentorship, Immersive Hackathons and Industry Workshops have differentiated these programs.

The All rollout is in response to an explosive demand for deep-tech expertise currently sweeping through knowledge professionals in all major of the country. In particular, the demand for competencies such as AI, and Blockchain has been climbing rapidly over the last twelve months, with signs of further acceleration. The leading firm Gartner has forecasted that AI value will reach USD 3.9T by 2022 and Blockchain value will reach USD 3.1T by 2030.

"As a major research-led institution, we are gratified to see this kind of interest in our deep-tech education programs. Our top-ranked AI group at the for Intelligent Systems, and our emerging Blockchain Centre of Excellence, through these programs, have been able to convey the recent advancements to the industry. In return, our researchers are benefitting from insights into challenging industry problems. By extending these executive programs across the nation, we believe the give and take between our institution and industry will reach a whole new level", said Prof P. J. Narayanan, Director of IIIT-

"2018 was the launch year for the cities Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and we used that opportunity to perfect these deep-tech programs. We successfully combined theory with practice, academic rigour with industry experience, onsite with online. The substantial popularity of these programs has encouraged us to launch this updated nationwide format. The click and mortar model of select campus visits and ongoing makes it very convenient for busy tech professionals, irrespective of their location", said Dr Santanu Paul, and MD of TalentSprint.

The All Program will be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format. There will be 3 campus visits of 3 days each to IIIT Hyderabad, and live in other weeks. The program is priced at Rs 2 lacs + applicable taxes with special scholarships for women.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)