Atiq Ahmed denied bail to contest against PM Mod

-
ALSO READ
UP BJP chief praises Modi for Varanasi's 'development'
Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar holds roadshow in Varanasi, to contest against Modi
AAP leader files complaint against Modi for exceeding Rs 70-lakh limit on Varanasi roadshow
Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday
SP declares candidates for three seats
-
A special court here has rejected a plea by former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmed seeking payroll for contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.
It came as a jolt to the jailed gangster turned politician who had asked for short term bail on the payroll for three weeks from the MP-MLA Special Court for contesting elections. The last date of filing nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is 29 April.
Atiq Ahmed is in Prayagraj's Nani Central jail. On April 23, in a major blow to former Atiq Ahmed, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the CBI to investigate the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a businessman by Atiq and his aides.
The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, also ordered the transfer of Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in a jail at Naini in Uttar Pradesh to jail in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU